> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Why Supercars is ditching 5.0-litre engine formula

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 23rd September, 2021 - 12:10pm

Supercars presenter Mark Larkham and category head of motorsport Adrian Burgess explain why the championship is moving away from its 5.0-litre engine formula.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]