Haas retains unchanged line-up for 2022 F1 season

Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will remain with the Haas Formula 1 Team for the 2022 season, the squad has confirmed.

The rookie duo had not been formally announced for next season though were widely expected to continue with the American-registered team.

“By being part of the Formula 1 field, I am living my dream,” said Schumacher.

“The first year together with Haas F1 is very exciting and instructive, and I’m sure I can bring all the experience I’ve gained into the coming year.

“New technical regulations, the impressive ambition of the entire Haas F1 team and the support of Ferrari – of course I believe this will bring us closer to the field in the 2022 season and we will be able to fight for points.

“I’m looking forward to being part of a team that is getting stronger, and I’ll do everything I can from my side to move us forward.”

Mazepin added: “I’m very excited for next year, the new car and simply just to get the opportunity with Haas F1 Team and grow together with them.

“I think we will come out strong next year.”

This year has been a season of transition for Haas, which elected not to develop its 2021 car to instead focus on its 2022 effort.

It was a long-term approach from the squad that extended to its driving ranks.

Haas is the only team yet to score a point this season.

“We knew we wanted continuity behind the wheel in 2022 and I’m happy to confirm exactly that with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin competing for Uralkali Haas F1 Team next year,” said team boss Guenther Steiner.

“2021 has afforded both drivers the opportunity to learn Formula 1 – and as rookies – they’ve done a lot of that this year.

“It’s been a tough season for sure with the package we’ve had, but at the same time they’ve both embraced the challenge and worked closely with the team to learn our processes and adapt to the rigors of a Formula 1 campaign and all that brings – both internally and externally.

“Now as we look ahead to the 2022 season, we’re confident we can move forward as a team and give Mick and Nikita a competitive race package to make the next step in their Formula 1 careers.”