Date set for Miami’s maiden F1 race

Another piece of the 2022 Formula 1 calendar has fallen into place with organisers of the Miami Grand Prix announcing its date.

A statement from officials in the United States revealed a three-day programme from May 6-8, making it likely the fifth round of the year.

“We’ve worked hard to create a track with great racing and a venue with unparalleled fan experiences,” said Tom Garfinkel, Miami Grand Prix managing partner.

“There has been tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for this event, and we’re happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it.”

Construction of the venue, dubbed the Miami International Autodrome and which sits within the precinct which surrounds the Hard Rock Stadium, has continued since the laying of the racing surface was completed.

“The circuit construction is progressing in line with expectations, and now that we have our date confirmed with Formula 1, we can rapidly follow up with revealing more of the detail of the experience that will be enjoyed at the trackside which will make this a truly stand-out addition to the calendar,” said Miami Grand Prix CEO, Richard Cregan.

“This location is already well known for creating unforgettable experiences for events like the Super Bowl and Miami Open.

“We look forward to embracing an entirely new global sporting occasion.”

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali had stated that the event would fall in the first half of May.

With the sport looking to be seen as more socially responsible, it’s logical the Miami event will therefore be paired with the Canadian Grand Prix, bringing that forward ahead of Monaco on the schedule

Yesterday it was confirmed that the Monaco Prix, which traditionally occupies the final weekend of May, will take in a more standard three-day format from next season.

Next year’s F1 season is set to get underway in Bahrain before taking in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and then on to Melbourne on April 10 for the third round of the competition.

It’s believed a first draft of the 2022 calendar was sent to teams over the Italian Grand Prix weekend two weeks ago.