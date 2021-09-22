Supercheap Auto launches patriotic Bathurst 1000 livery

Supercheap Auto has pulled the covers off its striking livery Broc Feeney and Russell Ingall will sport at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The livery features a patriotic theme, with the Australian flag and the words ‘Proudly Australian’ emblazoned on the rear quarters and bonnet.

Feeney and Ingall will carry #39 on the Triple Eight Race Engineering-run Holden ZB Commodore, which features a primarily red colour scheme.

The livery in itself pulls no punches with the words ‘Proudly Australian’ seemingly a reference to its rival brand in the automotive retail sector.

Supercheap Auto was controversially dropped as the naming rights sponsor of the Bathurst 1000, last year’s event marking the final edition after a 16-year spell at the helm.

The brand has also had a wider involvement in Supercars for the best part of 23 years.

For Supercheap Auto CEO Benjamin Ward, the livery is about recognising the part retailer’s heritage.

“Today is about bringing our team together, sharing our passion for Bathurst and our continued commitment to Australian motorsport,” said Ward.

“We are proudly Australian owned and the team environment we have built around our long-term commitment to the sport is quite incredible and worth celebrating.

“This wildcard with Russell and Broc takes our partnership with The Great Race to a new level and we’re excited to be reuniting with our fans at Bathurst come December.

“The Supercheap Auto Bathurst Supercar looks fantastic and we are proud to unveil the final race livery with our fans and team.

“It looks racey and I can’t wait to see it at Mount Panorama.”

This year’s Great Race will take in a mammoth six days with 10 categories taking to Mount Panorama across November 30-December 5.

Feeney and Ingall are scheduled to have one more test day at Queensland Raceway prior to this year’s Great Race.

The date for that test is still to be confirmed.