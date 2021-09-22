Murray secures Carrera Cup France berth

Cooper Murray will have a trio of vital European outings in the lead-up to the all-important Global Porsche Junior Shootout later this year.

The youngest race and round winner in Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia history was yesterday announced as the Porsche Michelin Junior Australian nominee for the Shootout.

That Shootout acted as a springboard for the international careers of fellow McElrea Racing graduates Matt Campbell (2016) and Jaxon Evans (2018), with Murray striving to follow their lead.

It’s now been revealed Murray will take part in a test of the new 992 generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car at Portugal’s Portimao Circuit on October 18.

He’ll also have a two-day test at Paul Ricard Circuit with Martinet by Almeras – the very team which Evans competes for in Porsche Supercup – as well as contesting the Porsche Carrera Cup France finale on October 22-24 at Portimao.

All this builds up to the Shootout on November 23-25 at a to-be-confirmed European venue.

“To be given the opportunity to drive the new 992 generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car before the Junior Shootout event is amazing, not to mention joining the Carrera Cup France grid for the last round of their championship in Portimao,” said Murray.

“I’m also fortunate enough to do an additional two days in the car to prepare myself in the best possible way going into the Shootout.

“I can’t thank my Mum and Dad enough for all their hard work to make this possible, as well as McElrea Racing and Porsche Motorsport Australia.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge that is ahead of me. New car, new tracks, new team and new countries. Bring it on.”

Porsche Cars Australia head of motorsport Troy Bundy is excited by what’s to come for Murray, whose newfound international adventure means he is likely to miss the remainder of the 2021 Carrera Cup Australia season.

“We are happy to support Cooper and give him the best possible chance for the Global Porsche Junior Shootout, as the Juniors will be utilising the new 992 Cup Car for the first time this year,” said Bundy.

“We feel our contribution to his preparation provides him the best opportunity to acquaint himself with the new car in both race and test conditions.

“This support is further evidence of the investment Porsche is making in the future of Australian motorsport in our region.”