GALLERY: Covers come off Supercheap Auto wildcard

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 22nd September, 2021 - 3:30pm

Images from Supercheap Auto and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Bathurst 1000 wildcard livery launch with Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney.

Supercheap-MH8_1379
Supercheap-MH8_1331
Supercheap-MH8_1355
Supercheap-MH8_1387
Supercheap-MH8_1342
Supercheap-MH8_1407
Supercheap-MH8_1408
Supercheap-MH8_1412
Supercheap-MH8_1463
Supercheap-MH8_1350

