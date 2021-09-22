> News > Bikes

Bagnaia sets pace at Misano MotoGP test despite crash

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Wednesday 22nd September, 2021 - 9:08am

Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia has set the pace on Day 1 of the Misano MotoGP test despite crashing one of the Ducatis.

The last-start winner dropped his Desmosedici at the Turn 10 hairpin while running with a new aerodynamic package, as Ducati Lenovo team-mate Jack Miller and Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin did during the day.

However, Bagnaia shook that off to clock a 1:31.524s right near the end of the day, which left him just ahead of Repsol Honda’s Pol Espargaro on a 1:31.631s and Aprilia Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro on a 1:31.843s.

Miller ended up eighth at 0.520s off the pace, Martin was ninth-quickest, and Pramac’s Johann Zarco 13th, with the latter handing over to Ducati test rider Michele Pirro on Day 2 as he undergoes arm pump surgery.

While Pol Espargaro was a tenth away from the benchmark lap time, the big news at Honda was Marc Marquez and test rider Stefan Bradl cutting laps on a new RC213V.

The Japanese marque has seemingly experimented with a number of different chassis specifications of late, with the latest bike sporting revisions to the front aerodynamics and air intake, as well as to the seat, tail unit and exhaust.

Marc Marquez wound up 15th, while Idemitsu LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami was fourth for the day with a 1:31.913s.

Joan Mir led the way for the Suzuki Ecstar Team in fifth on a 1:31.927s, with both he and team-mate Alex Rins, who ended up 14th on the timesheet, testing the Hamamatsu marque’s 2022 engine.

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was sixth on a 1:31.980s, and was seen lapping on a 2022 prototype in the afternoon.

Luca Marini (Sky VR46 Avintia Ducati) was seventh, with Brad Binder 10th for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Binder, team-mate Miguel Oliveira, and Tech3 duo Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona were on KTM’s current bikes, while test rider Dani Pedrosa worked on development items.

Lorenzo Savadori was back in action for Aprilia, riding with a new aerodynamic package.

The man who took over his race seat, Maverick Viñales, finished 16th at 1.066s off the pace, with a spill at Turn 15 along the way.

Only eight riders went out in a weather-affected morning session, when Zarco was fastest on a 1:33.895s and Bradl notching up 34 laps.

The second and final day of the test commences tonight, and will see future Tech3 riders Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez in action on a KTM.

Session 2, Day 1: Misano Official Test

Pos Num Rider Nat   Bike Fastest lap   Gap 1st/Prev
1 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA   Ducati 1:31.524 44/45  
2 44 Pol ESPARGARO ESP   Honda 1:31.631 65/65 0.107/0.107
3 41 Aleix ESPARGARO ESP   Aprilia 1:31.843 43/52 0.319/0.212
4 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN   Honda 1:31.913 57/57 0.389/0.070
5 36 Joan MIR ESP   Suzuki 1:31.927 60/66 0.403/0.014
6 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA   Yamaha 1:31.980 52/52 0.456/0.053
7 10 Luca MARINI ITA   Ducati 1:31.998 53/53 0.474/0.018
8 43 Jack MILLER AUS   Ducati 1:32.044 54/66 0.520/0.046
9 89 Jorge MARTIN ESP   Ducati 1:32.135 50/51 0.611/0.091
10 33 Brad BINDER RSA   KTM 1:32.169 51/52 0.645/0.034
11 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA   Yamaha 1:32.170 55/56 0.646/0.001
12 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR   KTM 1:32.177 57/66 0.653/0.007
13 5 Johann ZARCO FRA   Ducati 1:32.348 37/43 0.824/0.171
14 42 Alex RINS ESP   Suzuki 1:32.379 71/72 0.855/0.031
15 93 Marc MARQUEZ ESP   Honda 1:32.448 47/47 0.924/0.069
16 12 Maverick VIÑALES ESP   Aprilia 1:32.590 36/36 1.066/0.142
17 73 Alex MARQUEZ ESP   Honda 1:32.592 33/57 1.068/0.002
18 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA   Yamaha 1:32.653 28/32 1.129/0.061
19 04 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA   Yamaha 1:32.665 51/51 1.141/0.012
20 27 Iker LECUONA ESP   KTM 1:32.751 34/55 1.227/0.086
21 23 Enea BASTIANINI ITA   Ducati 1:32.837 6/11 1.313/0.086
22 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA   KTM 1:33.526 46/46 2.002/0.689
23 26 Dani PEDROSA ESP   KTM 1:33.582 27/41 2.058/0.056
24 32 Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA   Aprilia 1:34.497 24/33 2.973/0.915
NC 50 Sylvain GUINTOLI FRA   Suzuki      
NC 6 Stefan BRADL GER   Honda      

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]