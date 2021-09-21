Supercheap Auto teases Bathurst 1000 wildcard livery

Supercheap Auto has teased the livery which Broc Feeney and Russell Ingall will sport in this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The teaser features a cheeky reference to the hallowed race, which Supercheap Auto lost naming rights sponsorship for this year.

In the wake of Supercheap Auto’s axing as the title sponsor, the parts retailer launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign.

This year’s livery makes reference to that, with the slogan ‘We still love you Bathurst xoxo’.

The livery for the Triple Eight Race Engineering-run programme will be revealed tomorrow at 10:00 AEST.

The launch will be live streamed by the Supercheap Auto Facebook page.

Earlier this year Feeney and Ingall were confirmed to campaign a Holden ZB Commodore in the Great Race.

To date, the pair have had two outings at Queensland Raceway in a primarily red test livery.

This year will mark Feeney’s second Bathurst 1000 campaign after making his debut last year on his 18th birthday alongside Tickford Racing’s James Courtney.

For the 57-year-old Ingall, it’ll be his 25th start.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 is set to take place across November 30-December 5.