Million-dollar WRC Subaru up for grabs

An ex-World Rally Championship Subaru driven by legends Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz has hit the market.

The 1994 Subaru Prodrive 555 Group A is being sold via Lloyds Auctions and remains in the very condition that it retired from competition in 1996.

Among the car’s highlights is a WRC podium finish at the famous Monte Carlo Rally in ’94, with Sainz – the father of current Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jnr – at the wheel.

Long kept in storage, the Subaru has been authenticated original and still carries its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and six-speed manual gearbox.

“When we originally saw this car, it was a barn find with an estimated value of $15,000-$20,000,” said Lloyds Auctions CEO Lee Hames.

“Today it’s had a wash and a check of its history, and it may well be worth more than $1 million.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own such a unique vehicle and we are honoured to pass it on to the new custodians.”

The car is due to be auctioned on Sunday, with prospective bidders required to pre-register their interest.

