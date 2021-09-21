F1 entering ‘great era’ for driving talent

Formula 1 is entering a “great era” of driving talent according to McLaren boss Andreas Seidl.

The next wave of driving talent is beginning to find its way to the front of the grid, joining the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo as the sport’s established stars.

Alongside Ricciardo at McLaren is Lando Norris, while Hamilton will be partnered at Mercedes next season by George Russell.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are paired at Ferrari while Red Bull has Max Verstappen alongside the experienced Sergio Perez.

Elsewhere, Esteban Ocon is Alpine’s vision of the future, and Aston Martin has four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel joined by the comparatively youthful Lance Stroll.

Indeed, most every team sports a blend of youth and experience.

Half of next year’s grid are already race winners, Ocon the most recent addition to that club after claiming victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

It’s a statistic that leaves only Haas and Williams as the only teams without a race winner among their driving ranks.

“I think simply [it’s a] great era of Formula 1 at the moment,” Seidl explained.

“When you see the mix of drivers that are on the grid at the moment, and the mix of drivers each team is also having, it’s a great mix also of each team having an experienced driver and at the same time a young driver as well – young drivers that have shown already that they have everything they need in order to become top guys as well in this sport.”

“I can only speak for our situation,” he added.

“[We’re] very happy to have Daniel onboard; a proven race winner, a lot of experience, more than 200 races now.

“At the same time, having Lando as a sensational, great young driver. He’s pulling it off weekend by weekend.

“I think it’s great for Formula 1, great for the fans, [and] for us teams.”

Formula 1 is back in action this weekend at Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix, opening practice for which begins at 18:30 AEST on Friday.