Bathurst 1000 backer revealed for Brown/Perkins

The #9 Erebus Motorsport entry will have fresh colours for the Repco Bathurst 1000, with Shaw and Partners taking naming rights for the visit to the Mountain.

Rookie driver Will Brown has run a rolling rotation of sponsors on his ZB Commodore this year, including WD-40, Ozland Group Solutions and Pedders Suspension & Brakes liveries.

Investment/finance firm Shaw and Partners has now booked its place for the Great Race, where Brown will team up with veteran co-driver Jack Perkins.

Fans will get an early look at a possible design courtesy of the two-driver Mount Panorama round of the Cash Converters Supercars Eseries tomorrow night, with Erebus Academy duo Jobe Stewart and Jaylyn Robotham to don the colours.

A new livery will be created for the real-life Bathurst event, however.

“To develop our wonderful relationship with Shaw and Partners across this season and to see them take centre stage for both Bathurst events is fantastic,” said Erebus managing director Shannen Kiely.

“In the real world, Bathurst is the biggest event on our calendar, and with popularity in the Eseries surging it makes absolute sense for us to debut a livery for this week’s round of virtual racing.”

Erebus’ other Eseries entry for the 20-lap affair will be the Boost Mobile Holden shared by Brodie Kostecki and Jarrad Filsell.

Brown and Kostecki are positioned 10th and 11th respectively in the Repco Supercars Championship, which is due to resume next month.

Bathurst will act as the season-closer across November 30 to December 5.