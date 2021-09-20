> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: IndyCar highlights from Laguna Seca

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 20th September, 2021 - 12:18pm

A dominant display from Colton Herta and a storming drive from Romain Grosjean punctuated a high-intensity 95-lap Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.

