IndyCar reveals 17-race 2022 calendar

IndyCar has confirmed a 17-race schedule for 2022 and with it an earlier start to the season.

In the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, the season typically got underway on the second or third week of March.

Instead, the opening race of the next year’s calendar will get underway on February 27 on the streets of St Petersburg.

It marks the first time since 2004 that IndyCar has opened its season in February

IndyCar will then have a near month-long break before heading to Texas Motor Speedway on March 20.

The streets of Long Beach will close out the 2021 season but in 2022 will move to its customary spring date on April 10.

Three races take place in May, with Barber Motorsports Park opening the month on May 1 followed by the Indianapolis 500 curtain-raiser on May 14 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 is slated for May 29.

Detroit, which has hosted a double-header since 2012 (sans 2020 due to COVID-19), will have just one race around the Belle Isle Street Circuit on June 5.

One weekend later, on June 12, the series will head to Road America.

A jam-packed July will see the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course open the month on July 3 followed by IndyCar’s sole international race on the streets of Toronto, Canada come July 17.

Iowa Speedway will return to the calendar after a one-year hiatus with a double-header on July 23-24.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will close out the month with its third event of the year, the second on the road course, on July 30.

That weekend will see IndyCar and NASCAR share the billing at the famed Brickyard.

Nashville will host IndyCar on its streets come August 7 with Gateway representing the last oval race of the season on August 20.

Portland International Raceway will mark the penultimate round of the series on September 4 with the season coming to a close at Laguna Seca on September 11.

“This schedule continues to build on the growth and momentum the IndyCar Series has achieved, especially in 2021,” Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles said.

“Our terrific partnership with NBC Sports has led to a fantastic opportunity to place an unparalleled 14 events on broadcast television while completing the rest of the schedule with USA Network and Peacock.

“Our drivers and teams will give the fans a strong, earlier start with six consecutive races on NBC, building even more anticipation for the crown jewel of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

“Our summer schedule also is full of action, with no extended breaks in the calendar, leading into the crowning of a champion on the West Coast with our last two races also on NBC.

“This is an excellent schedule for the 2022 IndyCar Series championship.

“This calendar provides a level of balance between temporary street circuits, road courses and ovals, and that variety and required versatility from our drivers are important, distinguishing attributes of IndyCar Series racing.

“The continuity among our events and the growth in the number of teams showcase our strong positioning and continued momentum.”

This year’s IndyCar Series comes to a close at the streets of Long Beach on September 27 (AEST).

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou holds sway over McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward by 35 points.

2022 IndyCar Series calendar