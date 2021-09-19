> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Tempers flare in tight NASCAR finish at Bristol

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 19th September, 2021 - 3:30pm

Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol Motor Speedway where emotions ran hot late in the 500-lapper.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]