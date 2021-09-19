Moto3 rider disqualified over wild practice crash

Yuki Kunii has been disqualified from the Moto3 race at the San Marino Grand Prix for slow riding causing a crash at Misano’s fastest corner.

Kunii was shunted by Alberto Surra in the latter stages of Free Practice 3 at Curvone, the Turn 11 sweeper which marks the end of the back straight.

The incident triggered a red flag in order for medical crews to attend to Surra, whose condition is to be reviewed on Sunday morning (local time).

The Snipers Team rider could therefore yet race at Misano, but Kunii is out by virtue of the stewards’ decision, although that is subject to appeal.

“On 18 September 2021 at 09:48 during the Moto3 FP3 session of the GRAN PREMIO OCTO DI SAN MARINO E DELLA RIVIERA DI RIMINI you were found to be slow on the racing line confirmed by ECU data causing a crash at Turn 11,” read the ‘Motive’ section of the official Notification of Sanction.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to all team/competitors, and it is considered irresponsible riding causing danger to other competitors.

“It is therefore an infringement of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix Regulations.”

Honda Team Asia’s appeal was to have been heard after qualifying, which Kunii was thus allowed to partake in, although there have not yet been any further updates.

Slow riding in practice and qualifying has long been regarded as an issue in the lightweight class, in which finding a slipstream can be vital for lap speed.

In an unrelated incident, Deniz Oncu also triggered a red flag when he highsided violently at the final corner, earlier that session.

The KTM Tech3 rider, who apparently lost consciousness given he reported on social media that “I wake up in the Medical center” [sic], will also be reviewed on the Sunday morning.

Max Racing Team’s Romano Fenati claimed pole while KTM Ajo’s championship leader, Pedro Acosta, qualified ninth.