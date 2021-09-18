> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Incredible finish to Bristol NASCAR Xfinity race

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 18th September, 2021 - 1:00pm

Watch a chaotic end to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway that saw the winner take the chequered flag sideway.

