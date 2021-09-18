Miller ‘delighted’ with pace in changeable Misano weather

Jack Miller is “delighted” with his pace in all weather conditions in Friday practice at MotoGP’s San Marino Grand Prix.

The Ducati rider was fourth-fastest in the mostly dry first session at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli and third-quickest in the latter, which was wet throughout.

On combined times, he ended the day within two tenths of a second of Aprilia Racing Team Gresini fast man Maverick Viñales courtesy of a 1:32.859s.

“Today, we were able to ride in different track conditions, and I’m delighted because, in both the dry and wet, we were able to get a good pace right away,” said Miller.

“This morning, I was expecting a slow track after the rain that fell on Wednesday evening, which brought sand, but we were very fast straight away and managed to get a good time on the medium tyre in FP1.

“I was hoping to do a long run in the dry this afternoon, but it wasn’t possible, but I still had a good time in the wet.

“Now we have to keep working like this. We know where we can still improve, so I’m confident for qualifying tomorrow [tonight AEST].”

Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was third-fastest in Free Practice 1 on a 1:32.801s, and second to Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco in Free Practice 2.

The third practice hit-out takes place tonight (AEST).