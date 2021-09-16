> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Supercars drivers take on SAS Australia challenge

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 17th September, 2021 - 8:54am

Garth Tander, Macauley Jones and Will Brown take on a unique challenge as part of a Supercars/SAS Australia special airing on the Seven Network (7Plus and 7Mate) tonight.

