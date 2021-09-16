First 2022 Carrera Cup Australia driver locked in

Michelin Junior Bayley Hall has become the first driver confirmed to contest the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia season.

Next year, the new Porsche 911 GT3 (Type 992) will join the grid, with 30 of the latest models having been ordered earlier this year.

Hall, 18, has spent this season competing in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge and is excited by the prospect of graduating to the top tier with McElrea Racing.

“The prospect of competing in the pinnacle of Porsche Motorsport in Australia is surreal,” said the Gold Coaster.

“Like many, there’s been huge sacrifices and hard work to get me to where I am today and I couldn’t be prouder or happier of what we’ve achieved so far.

“I’m very excited about what the McElrea team and I can do next year and I can’t thank everyone involved enough, including all those who have gotten me to where I am today.

“I can’t wait to get in the new 992 and give it all I’ve got.”

McElrea Racing founder and team principal Andy McElrea welcomed Hall aboard.

“At MR, we are really thrilled to announce Bayley as our first Pro driver signed for the 2022 Carrera Cup Australia season in the new 992 Cup car,” he said.

“We have been fortunate enough to have been on pole for the first race of the last three generations of new 911 Cup Cars in Australia – the 997, 991:1 and 991:2 – so we have no doubt Bayley will be pushing hard to be at the front from the start of the new era and stamp his name in the record books as soon as possible.”

Hall holds fifth in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge standings following rounds at Phillip Island and Sydney Motorsport Park.