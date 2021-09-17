AMRS forced to call 2021 season

Organisers of the Australian Motor Racing Series have announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2021 season.

Rounds were held at Sydney Motorsport Park in March and Morgan Park in April, but lockdowns and border closures have accounted for most of the campaign.

Now, events which were still to come at Winton, Wakefield Park, and Tailem Bend have been called off, with the focus shifting to planning for 2022.

“Our priority has always been to give our customers every chance of going racing – I can put my hand on my heart and honestly say we have explored every possible opportunity to enable our events to proceed,” said series manager Matt Baragwanath.

“Unfortunately, strict health orders have made it impossible to conduct events in Victoria or New South Wales, and border closures have prevented our competitors and management team from being able to travel interstate.

“It’s frustrating for the AMRS to have been so severely disrupted for the second year, but I am greatly appreciative of the categories that have continued to support us.

“Our core categories have all committed to AMRS for the 2022 season and our preparations are in full swing. I’m confident with State and Federal Governments committed to reopening the economy and supporting businesses, we can look forward to a much more ‘normal’ experience next year.

“I’d also like to thank the Benalla Auto Club committee for their continued support of AMRS and our shared values of value, respect, engagement, fun and innovation.”

The first season of the AMRS, which is somewhat similar to the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, was held in 2018.

A 2022 calendar is said to be on the way shortly.