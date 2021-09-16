Targa working towards implementing all tribunal recommendations

Targa Australia says it will work with Motorsport Australia to implement all 23 recommendations from the tribunal which investigated this year’s fatal accidents at Targa Tasmania.

Three people lost their lives in two separate, single-vehicle crashes at the April event, resulting in the formation of the Investigatory Tribunal to make recommendations to the Motorsport Australia Board regarding tarmac rallies generally.

Of those 23 recommendations, revealed in the report released today, Targa Australia says 13 require its response, and claims to have already implemented seven of those at the recent Targa Great Barrier Reef event.

See below for full statement

Targa High Country will be permitted to proceed in November, presuming COVID-19 does not cause insurmountable disruption, but Motorsport Australia has committed to implementing all 23 recommendations by March 1, 2022.

Among the recommendations are:

Route design such that speeds above 200km/h cannot be achieved, or use of a speed limiting system/device

That no stage should be permitted to have an average speed exceeding 132km/h

Variation of routes from year to year to reduce the chance of complacency

Pre-event education campaigns to make competitors aware of vehicles/vehicle set-ups which are not fit for the purpose of tarmac rally competition

Sporting regulations which allow for change to/from wet tyres without penalty

A tiered driver licencing system

That crews in unrestricted categories be made to conduct reconnaissance, or be transferred to a speed limited category

Targa Australia’s full statement

The Investigatory Tribunal was set up by Motorsport Australia after the tragic deaths in Targa Tasmania this year, and we again express our condolences to the family and friends of Shane Navin, Leigh Mundy and Dennis Neagle for the loss of their loved ones.

It is a loss still felt by everyone at Targa and that is why we welcomed the appointment of the Tribunal by Motorsport Australia and greatly appreciate the effort that has gone into its report.

We fully cooperated with the Tribunal, worked closely with Motorsport Australia and we thank all of the people who made a contribution to the report. We share a common goal to make tarmac rally events as safe as they can be.

We know that competitor safety, while understanding the inherent risks of motorsport, must be a priority for all of involved in our sport.

Targa Australia will now work with Motorsport Australia to implement all 23 recommendations from the Tribunal.

Targa Australia and Motorsport Australia are committed to running a highly successful 30th Anniversary Targa Tasmania event in March 2022. It is an event with wonderful history and together we will work to ensure its ongoing success for decades to come.

Some of the recommendations fall to us to implement, while others fall to Motorsport Australia as the controlling body. We will work together to have them implemented for Targa Tasmania in 2022.

Importantly, at Targa Great Barrier Reef earlier this month, seven of the 13 safety recommendations requiring Targa Australia’s response – around course design and top and average speeds – were already implemented.

All parties understand that we have much to do in the coming months but we embrace the challenge that will see safety at our events continue to evolve and improve.