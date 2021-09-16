Speedcafe.com launches Supercars silly season guide

Speedcafe.com has launched ‘Bolting Together the 2022 Grid, presented by Kincrome’, to give Supercars fans a resource of which drivers are going where as the silly season unfolds.

Silly season can be confusing for those that don’t follow the sport closely given the fast-paced nature of the news cycle.

Bolting Together the 2022 Grid, supported by Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner Kincrome, will be permanently available to fans as a page on the Speedcafe.com website.

The concept is geared to help the Supercars community keep up to date with the many driver movements taking place ahead of 2022.

While you can bookmark the page and visit it at your leisure, Speedcafe.com’s team of journalists will also make the graphic available in each and every driver market story.

“We are thrilled to make a concept like Bolting Together the 2022 Grid, presented by Kincrome available to fans,” said Speedcafe.com editor Connor O’Brien.

“When there is so much happening, it’s hard to stay on top of where your favourite driver is going next year and who is signed where.

“Now at the bottom of every Supercars driver market story, our readers will be able to see the bigger picture of who is officially locked in at what team.

“The added bonus of having the graphic available 24/7 on its own dedicated page on the website enables anyone to reference it at their will.”

CLICK HERE to view the full silly season guide.