NASCAR unveils 2022 Cup Series calendar

Connor O'Brien

Thursday 16th September, 2021 - 9:48am

Auto Club Speedway in California returns to the schedule after a two-year hiatus

NASCAR has released its 2022 Cup Series schedule, featuring 36 points-paying events.

The key addition will be Gateway Motorsports Park (aka World Wide Technology Raceway), plus the return of Auto Club Speedway after a two-year hiatus.

As announced yesterday, NASCAR’s Next Gen cars will make their competitive debut inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the season-opening exhibition Clash on February 6, before vying for points for the first time at the Daytona 500 a fortnight later.

Phoenix Raceway will again be the home of the season finale, on November 6.

Dirt racing will be back at Bristol Motor Speedway, while the NASCAR All-Star Race returns to Texas Motor Speedway for the second straight year.

Among various changes to the playoffs calendar is the inclusion of Homestead-Miami Speedway, and exclusion of Richmond Raceway.

“The process has been very refreshing for me personally to see everyone work together from all the different industry stakeholders, getting feedback from our teams … and then a lot of feedback from our fans from different studies that we’ve done, too,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation.

“So it’s been a very collaborative process, and it’s been really neat to see how it’s been received, both the 2021 schedule and looking forward to see how everyone reacts to ’22.”

On the topic of the rejigged post-season schedule, Kennedy added: “I think we have a really strong playoff slate right now.

“That said, we want to keep it fresh, we want to keep it new, we want to keep it exciting, and I think with a lot of the great tracks that we have online, a lot of great tracks that we already have in our schedule, I think we’ve got a bunch of options to play with in the future.

“So excited about some of the changes we’ll see in ’22. I think, that said, as I think about ’23 and beyond, I think the opportunity for us to rotate some of those playoff venues will be there, something that we’ll definitely take a look at.”

NASCAR is due to announce its 2022 calendars for the Xfinity Series and Truck Series in the coming weeks.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

Date Round Event name Location
February 6 Pre-season The Clash at the L.A. Coliseum Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
February 17 Pre-season Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona Daytona International Speedway
February 17 Pre-season Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona Daytona International Speedway
February 20 1 Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway
February 27 2 Auto Club Speedway Auto Club Speedway
March 6 3 Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
March 13 4 Ruoff Mortgage 500 Phoenix Raceway
March 20 5 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Atlanta Motor Speedway
March 27 6 EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas
April 3 7 Toyota Owners 400 Richmond Raceway
April 9 8 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 Martinsville Speedway
April 17 9 Food City Dirt Race Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt)
April 24 10 GEICO 500 Talladega Superspeedway
May 1 11 Dover International Speedway Dover International Speedway
May 8 12 Darlington Raceway Darlington Raceway
May 15 13 Kansas Speedway Kansas Speedway
May 22 All-Star NASCAR All-Star Open Texas Motor Speedway
May 22 All-Star NASCAR All-Star Race Texas Motor Speedway
May 29 14 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 5 15 WWTR at Gateway World Wide Technology Raceway
June 12 16 Toyota / Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway
June 26 17 Ally 400 Nashville Superspeedway
July 3 18 Road America Road America
July 10 19 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Atlanta Motor Speedway
July 17 20 New Hampshire New Hampshire Motor Speedway
July 24 21 Pocono Raceway Pocono Raceway
July 31 22 Indianapolis Road Course Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
August 7 23 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway
August 14 24 Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Raceway
August 21 25 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen International
August 27 26 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway
September 4 27 Southern 500 Darlington Raceway
September 11 28 Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway
September 17 29 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway
September 25 30 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Texas Motor Speedway
October 2 31 YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway
October 9 32 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
October 16 33 South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
October 23 34 Dixie Vodka 400 Homestead-Miami Speedway
October 30 35 Xfinity 500 Martinsville Speedway
November 6 36 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Phoenix Raceway

