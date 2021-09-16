MotoGP renews Michelin tyre deal

Michelin will remain MotoGP’s exclusive tyre supplier at least until the end of the 2026 season.

The new contract between the French firm and Dorna Sports covers the period 2024 to 2026.

It therefore takes their partnership beyond a decade, given Michelin became the premier class’s sole tyre supplier in 2016.

Michelin branding will also feature trackside at each event, and will be the title sponsor of a grand prix each season.

“We are very happy with the results we’ve obtained since Michelin’s return to MotoGP, and today we have, logically, extended our partnership with Dorna Sports,” said Michelin CEO Florent Ménégaux.

“We are particularly proud of the technological progress made with our products, as well as the many records broken together with our partners.

“This championship offers fans a captivating spectacle, and it’s accessible via digital platforms unparalleled in motorsport.

“Being a partner of MotoGP therefore represents a valuable opportunity for Michelin to engage the public and players across the discipline in its vision, brand, tyres and innovation.

“For Michelin, motorsport is a laboratory that encourages the transfer of its expertise and sustainable solutions for the benefit of everyone.”

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta added, “We’re very proud to continue our partnership with Michelin until at least 2026.

“Michelin has been a vital partner for MotoGP since it became the tyre supplier to the premier class in 2016, helping us to create one of the greatest eras of competition in motorcycle grand prix racing history.

“I’m delighted that we will reach a decade of collaboration and I hope we can continue building on this incredible foundation together.

“This agreement is fantastic news for all of us in the championship.”

Michelin has been part of several records in MotoGP, with 10 of the 15 closest finishes coming since 2018, and four of those in 2021.

The Clermont-Ferrand-based tyre manufacturer was title sponsor of this year’s Styrian Grand Prix, and has previously held that position for Australia’s event, among others.

The 2021 MotoGP season continues this weekend with the San Marino Grand Prix, at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.