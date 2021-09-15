> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: McLaughlin scythes through carnage at Portland

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 15th September, 2021 - 5:34pm

Go onboard with Scott McLaughlin as he ducks and weaves through carnage on the opening lap of the IndyCar Series’ Grand Prix of Portland.

