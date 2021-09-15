F1 to witness generation shift in 2022
VIDEO: McLaughlin scythes through carnage at Portland
Moffat hails Mount Panorama ‘super event’
NASCAR to race inside NFL stadium next year
Supercars mid-season report card: Team 18
Aston Martin breaks ground on new F1 factory
Former Brock mechanic Stef Zelenak loses cancer battle
F1 to host standalone sprint races in 2022
Supercars to reveal Gen3 details in new series
Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start on the cards
Ferrari boss has little influence on Giovinazzi future
