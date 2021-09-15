Supercars to reveal Gen3 details in new series

Supercars has teased a new online video series dubbed Gen3 Unpacked fronted by driver-turned-presenter Mark Larkham.

Today Supercars teased the first episode, which will be released Thursday with videos to follow weekly thereafter.

The first episode gives insight into the development of the new engines developed by KRE Race Engines and Mostech Race Engines.

Four engines are shown in the teaser, two from each builder.

The teaser gives an insight into what the new engines look and sound like with Supercars head of motorsport Adrian Burgess and engine specialist Craig Hasted.

“You might recall earlier in the year that we delved into the history of the sport and how we arrived at Gen3,” Larkham told the official Supercars website.

“With this period off-track, it was the right opportunity to dive in and do more.

“Clearly, the fans are thirsty for information, and rightly so.

“I wanted to get right in amongst it and get closer to everything Gen3.

“We’ve gone into where cameras normally don’t go.

“If you’re a race fan and you want to know what it is, how it is and where it is, I’m going to try and explain it in an easy-to-understand way.

“In typical Larko fashion, I went to get a three-minute story and came back with 15 minutes’ worth of information!

“It’s morphed into a series of short sharp episodes which will delve into the who, what, where and when of Gen3.”

Supercars is set to begin testing of its Gen3 prototypes in late October with a mid-2022 competitive rollout.