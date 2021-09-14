> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: DJR throws support behind charity fundraiser events

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 14th September, 2021 - 9:04am

The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and Camp Quality will both host charity fundraiser events in September, which will be supported by the Shell V-Power Racing Team.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]