Schumacher encourages fans to watch ‘emotional’ documentary

Mick Schumacher has encouraged fans to watch the documentary detailing the life of his father, describing it as “very emotional”.

Set to be released on Netflix tomorrow, the documentary tells the story of Michael Schumacher’s career, with input from his friends and family.

“It’s going to be a very emotional documentary film for many people,” Mick Schumacher, the seven-time world champion’s son and current Haas Formula 1 driver, confessed.

“It’s brought a lot of people into the sport.

“A lot of people, when they were growing up, they’ve obviously watched my dad.

“For me, it’s been, it’s been very emotional to see it,” he added.

“But I think the best thing I can say is for everybody to have a look at it and just watch it and experience it for themselves, because I don’t really want to spoil too much.”

Sebastian Vettel was also involved in the documentary’s production.

Something of a mentee of Michael Schumacher, the 34-year-old has taken on a mentoring role with Mick.

“Michael was a huge inspiration – not just seeing him driving as a child, but then also getting to know him and getting to know him as a friend,” the four-time world champion said.

“It’s definitely a very special relationship that I have with him.

“It hurts to know the state that he’s in and that he’s fighting the way he is, and that it’s been such a long time that it’s been like this.

“I think the documentary, I’m looking forward to seeing it because for sure there will be elements that I didn’t know.

“There were lots of people that were very close to him and each of them I think gave a piece, and I hope they did a wonderful job.

“I’m sure they did because the story that happened in real life is a wonderful one.

“He had an amazing career, and I think he’s a wonderful man.”

Though understood to shy away from detailing Schumacher’s current condition in detail, it offers glimpses through his family as to the battle he continues to fight.

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find,” Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, says in the documentary.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable and to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

“And no matter what, I will do everything I can, we all will.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does, and we are getting on with our lives.

“Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”

Schumacher suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013, with his condition fiercely protected by his family ever since.

Mick Schumacher, who this year made his F1 debut, was with his father at the time of accident.

The documentary is set to be released on streaming service Netflix tomorrow.