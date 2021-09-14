RaceFuels opens up two new positions to join its team

RaceFuels is expanding its workforce and is actively seeking two people to fill new roles within its Melbourne-based team.

The two new full-time positions are Warehouse and Event Support and Customer Relations and Event Coordinator, and RaceFuels is looking for two hardworking, team-oriented candidates to join its squad.

Both roles include duties from its warehouse in Dandenong South, Melbourne, and interstate travel for motorsport events.

The operation is one of Australia’s leaders in motorsport fuel distribution, warehousing, distributing and supply.

It is the official fuel distributor to every leading motorsport category in Australia, including the Repco Supercars Championship, Porsche Carrera Cup, GT World Challenge Australia.

It also supplies all major events at Mount Panorama, including the Bathurst 1000, and Bathurst 12 Hour.

With a diverse customer portfolio from track day and club level competitors to national and international events, RaceFuels is often in action at multiple events, in multiple states, on the same weekend.

“RaceFuels is a dynamic and diverse business supplying to customers who participate in all manner of motorsport,” said Sean Scott, RaceFuels general manager.

“Though our event servicing is focussed primarily on circuit racing, our customer base extends to all forms of motorsport including, rallying, motor cross, karting, drifting and drag racing.

“We also extensively service manufacturer and corporate drive days through both our permanent facilities at Sydney Motorsport Park, Phillip Island and Sandown as well as temporary pop-up fuel stations in all manner of locations.”

“The two new roles available at RaceFuels are perfect for people who are already in the industry and are looking to apply their existing industry knowledge while broadening their network and skill set.”

