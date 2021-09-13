> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Palou survives chaos to win in Portland

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 13th September, 2021 - 2:16pm

Watch highlights from an eventful Grand Prix of Portland, featuring Will Power, Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]