Supercars confirms Gold Coast 500 cancellation

Supercars has announced this year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 will not go ahead.

The confirmation comes after weeks of speculation the event initially slated for December 3-5 would not go ahead owing to the calendar difficulties.

“Given the evolving and unpredictable COVID situation, it has become increasingly challenging to stage a complex multi-faceted event on the streets of Surfers Paradise for tens of thousands of spectators this year,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“We understand that our fans were looking forward to the season finale on the Gold Coast. To

cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one.

“We thank the Queensland Government via Tourism and Events Queensland and the City of Gold Coast and Major Events Gold Coast for their ongoing support.

“We fully intend to return to the Surfers Paradise street circuit in 2022 and we are confident that

everything is headed in the right direction for us to do so in spectacular style.”

More to follow…