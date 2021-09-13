Heimgartner confirmed at Brad Jones Racing

Brad Jones Racing has announced it has signed Andre Heimgartner for the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

The news comes on the same day that Nick Percat announced he will leave BJR at the close of the 2021 season.

Heimgartner’s confirmation at the Albury-based squad is the latest twist in the Supercars silly season after the Kiwi last week announced he will depart Kelly Grove Racing at this year’s end.

After that news broke, rumours soon emerged that Heimgartner had struck a deal with BJR.

Although finer details have not been revealed by the team, it is believed the 26-year-old has been signed on a multi-year arrangement.

However, in a press release from the team, boss Brad Jones said Heimgartner had signed for 2022 “and beyond”,

Next year’s Supercars campaign will mark a reunion between the parties.

In 2017, Heimgartner was a late Pirtek Enduro Cup call-up to join then BJR full-timer Tim Slade as injury replacement for Ash Walsh at the Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 600.

Ironically, it was a performance in the Gold Coast 600 that earned him a seat with the now known Kelly Grove Racing.

“BJR was a big part of my resurgence back onto the Supercar scene, with a last minute call-up to replace the injured Ash Walsh in 2017 that resulted in a podium in the Gold Coast 600 with Tim Slade,” said Heimgartner.

“To be joining such a legendary team with such great people is an amazing opportunity and challenge I am really looking forward to. I can’t wait for the years ahead and much more success to come.”

Jones welcomed Heimgartner’s signing, setting their sights high early.

“Andre is a familiar face with the BJR team and I’m extremely excited to have him onboard, full-time, for the 2022 season and beyond,” said Jones.

“I’ve watched him develop over the last few years and see a lot of potential in him. I think he’ll fit right in with our team and partners.

“I feel like we’ll be in a good position to fight for wins and podiums moving forward.”

Who will join Heimgartner at BJR has yet to be confirmed.

Percat today revealed he will depart the team at the close of the 2021 season.

The now Gold Coast-based driver has been tipped to join Walkinshaw Andretti United amid speculation Bryce Fullwood will move on to Tickford Racing next year.

No official word has been given on BJR incumbents Todd Hazelwood, Macauley Jones, and Jack Smith, though the latter pair are expected to stay.