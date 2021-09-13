Evans finishes second in Porsche Supercup series

Jaxon Evans has finished second to Larry ten Voorde in the 2021 Porsche Supercup.

Ten Voorde wrapped up the title with a third placing in the penultimate race of the season, at Monza, behind Ayhancen Guven and Dorian Boccolacci.

Evans had been the only driver capable of overhauling the Dutchman but finished fourth in that encounter.

Ten Voorde then won the finale from pole position, ahead of Laurin Heinrich, Guven, Florian Latorre, and Leon Kohler.

Evans finished seventh, and thus pipped Guven and Heinrich to second spot in the series by a single point.