Australian Lawrence takes history-making AMA motocross title

Jett Lawrence has become the first Australian to win the United States’ AMA Pro Motorcross 250MX Championship.

Not only did the 18-year-old take the title, his older brother and fellow Team Honda HRC rider Hunter finished third in the championship, making them the first siblings to pull off such a feat.

Jett Lawrence was in just his second full season as a professional, but scored eight wins and four overall victories.

“Oh my goodness, it’s a good day in the end,” he said.

“I think that’s the worst I’ve ridden in a while, but I still got the title.

“It feels so great, as we’ve been working quite a while to get this.

“I’ve got to thank the whole crew for getting me here—my brother, my whole family, my manager and all of Honda and HRC.

“It’s awesome and we’re going to enjoy it for a little while, but then it will be back to the drawing board for next season to hopefully back it up.”

Hunter’s third placing in the standings came in a year which he began while still recovering from a serious injury.

The brothers began riding in Landsborough, Queensland before Jett won the 2014 FIM Junior Motorcross World Championship in Belgium and the Lawrence family subsequently moved to Europe.

They relocated to the USA in 2019 and were eventually picked up by Honda.

“I’m so proud of Jett and the entire Honda team for this accomplishment,” said Brandon Wilson, manager of sports and experiential at American Honda.

“Working with Jett and his family has been an absolute pleasure—obviously for his on-the-bike accomplishments, but also because they’re just good people.

“On behalf of everyone at American Honda and HRC, thank you Jett, for putting Honda back on top in AMA Pro Motocross. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you.”

Jett Lawrence’s title in the 250cc class follows Chad Reed’s in 450cc competition in 2009.