Supercars Eseries calendar shake-up

The Cash Converters Supercars Eseries schedule is set for a shake-up for the run home.

The ongoing virtual competition is midway through its six rounds, having operated this year with separate series for specialist simulator racers (Pro) and real-life stars (All Stars).

The initial calendar announcement had the All Stars Eseries visiting only ovals besides a Round 5 enduro at Bathurst, whereby each entry’s Pro and All Stars representative will team up for a two-driver race.

With some indications that Supercars drivers were seeking a change from oval racing, Rounds 4 and 6 will now take place at Monza and Watkins Glen, replacing Michigan International Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Pro Eseries meanwhile will now head to Phillip Island and the Hungaroring – which has just been added to iRacing – either side of Mount Panorama.

Eseries action takes place weekly on Wednesday nights.

Meanwhile, more news on the Repco Supercars Championship calendar is expected in the near future.