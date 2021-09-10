Supercars Eseries calendar shake-up
The All Stars Eseries field
The Cash Converters Supercars Eseries schedule is set for a shake-up for the run home.
The ongoing virtual competition is midway through its six rounds, having operated this year with separate series for specialist simulator racers (Pro) and real-life stars (All Stars).
The initial calendar announcement had the All Stars Eseries visiting only ovals besides a Round 5 enduro at Bathurst, whereby each entry’s Pro and All Stars representative will team up for a two-driver race.
With some indications that Supercars drivers were seeking a change from oval racing, Rounds 4 and 6 will now take place at Monza and Watkins Glen, replacing Michigan International Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Pro Eseries meanwhile will now head to Phillip Island and the Hungaroring – which has just been added to iRacing – either side of Mount Panorama.
Eseries action takes place weekly on Wednesday nights.
Meanwhile, more news on the Repco Supercars Championship calendar is expected in the near future.
