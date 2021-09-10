Australian Epis joins WorldSBK field

Sydneysider Lachlan Epis will make his debut in the Superbike World Championship when he joins Outdo TPR Team Pedercini from next weekend’s Catalunya Round.

Epis is set to see out the 2021 WorldSBK season aboard one of the team’s Kawasakis as team-mate to Belgian Loris Cresson.

The call-up marks the Blacktown 21-year-old’s return to the paddock, having previously raced in the Supersport World Championship, European Junior Cup, and Superstock 600 Championship.

More recently, he contested the final round of last year’s British Superbike Championship and is 13th after the three rounds of the 2021 Australian Superbike Championship which have been held so far.

“I was quite surprised to receive a call last week about an opportunity to race in WorldSBK with Outdo TPR Team Pedercini,” said Epis.

“With no racing going on in Australia for the next few months due to the pandemic, it was a no brainer to book a flight to Europe to compete with one of the most established and respected teams at one of the highest levels of racing.

“I’ve raced multiple seasons in World Supersport, including another replacement rider gig in 2020, so I know two of the three tracks I’m going to next.

“Barcelona will be a new challenge for me and I’m looking forward to it.

“I have to say a big thank you to the team as racing in World Superbikes has been a goal since I first came to Europe in 2014. Can’t wait to get stuck in next week!“

Team manager Lucio Pedercini added, “I am happy to bring Lachlan back to the World Superbike paddock.

“He is a young rider who has made a big step in the last few years.

“We look forward to working with him for the remainder of 2021, beginning at the next round in Spain, and are excited to see what he can do.

“For the Australian fans it will also be great for them to have a local rider to cheer.”

Epis will become the fourth rider on the second Pedercini entry in 2021, after Samuele Cavalieri, Luke Mossey, and then Jayson Uribe.

The announcement of his gig follows that earlier this week regarding compatriot Joel Kelso’s Moto3 world championship ride in 2022 with CIP Green Power.

WorldSBK’s Cataluyna Round takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on September 17-19.