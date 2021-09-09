Why Bottas won’t take his foot off the gas now

Anyone expecting a less motivated Valtteri Bottas for the remainder of the 2021 Formula 1 season, think again.

That’s the message from the man himself, who still has a key goal to achieve with the Silver Arrows before swapping colours for Alfa Romeo next year when George Russell will join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Since joining Toto Wolff’s team in 2017, Bottas has been a part of four constructors’ championships.

A battle is on their hands to make it five from five, however, with Red Bull trailing by just 12 points.

“I am so proud of everything we have achieved together in my time with Mercedes – and it is not over yet, because we have our biggest challenge so far to try and claim our eighth constructors’ title,” said Bottas.

“When I look back on my time with Mercedes, I want to be able to say that I squeezed every drop out of this opportunity and left nothing on the table; and I want to make sure that we finish our time together as champions.

“It has been a privilege and a great sporting challenge to work with Lewis, and the harmony in our relationship played a big part in the constructors’ championships we won as teammates.

“Later this year, the time will come to say goodbye – that’s not for now, but I would like to thank Toto and the team for the respect in how we took the decision together.

“I am really pleased to have chosen my new challenge with Alfa Romeo, an exciting and iconic manufacturer, and by the opportunity to help lead the team forward up the grid.

“I’m as hungry as ever to race for results and when the time comes, for wins.

“But for now, my mission is clear: maximum attack for Mercedes, all the way to the final lap in Abu Dhabi.”

A podium at Zandvoort last weekend moved Bottas to third in the drivers’ standings.

Next up is Monza this weekend, with Bottas having three F1 podiums to his name at the historic venue.