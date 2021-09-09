> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 9th September, 2021 - 6:00pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Friday, September 11

Practice 1, 22:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, September 12

Pit Lane, 01:20 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 02:20 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 19:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane, 22:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying Sprint, 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, September 13

Pit Lane, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, September 14

Post-Race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Ted’s Notebook, 02:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 22:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

