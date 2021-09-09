Raikkonen ruled out of Italian Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen will miss out on a farewell from the Tifosi faithful after being ruled out of this weekend’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

A veteran of eight seasons with Ferrari across two stints, Raikkonen is the Scuderia’s most recent champion, having pipped Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to win the 2007 title.

The 41-year-old announced last week that this would be his final F1 season, having driven for Alfa Romeo since 2019.

However, he will remain sidelined for Monza due to the COVID-19 diagnosis that kept him from competing at Zandvoort last weekend.

Robert Kubica will again substitute; the Pole having done a solid job on short notice in the Netherlands.

“Kimi missed last week’s race in Zandvoort after testing positive to COVID-19 and has not yet been cleared for a return to racing,” read a statement from Alfa Romeo Racing.

“As per health authority requirements, he is still isolating in his home.”

Kubica, winner of the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, is looking forward to building on his efforts from Zandvoort.

“First of all, I want to share my best wishes for Kimi: I hope he makes a full recovery and returns to the cockpit soon,” he said.

“I am looking forward to racing in Monza, an incredible track in which I claimed my first podium, in 2006.

“Unlike Zandvoort, it is a track I know well and this will help, particularly since the Sprint Qualifying weekend format means we will be one practice session short.

“I am happy with what I did in Holland and I can’t wait to help the team out one more time in Monza.”

Kubica’s team-mate will be Antonio Giovinazzi, who starred in qualifying seventh for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Track action commences with Free Practice 1 tomorrow at 22:30 (AEST) – the sole session before qualifying takes place.