Alfa Romeo to run special Monza livery

Alfa Romeo will sport a tweaked colour scheme for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

The iconic automotive brand will notably have a splash of green added to its Ferrari-powered C41s at Monza, to tie in with the Italian flag and its own heritage.

The team unveiled the new design earlier today (AEST).

Just as was the case at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, Antonio Giovinazzi will again have Robert Kubica for a team-mate, with Kimi Raikkonen still sidelined due to COVID-19.

The Italian Grand Prix follows a big period of news for the Hinwil squad, which this week announced the acquisition of Valtteri Bottas from 2022.

Alfa Romeo will remain in Formula 1 going forward, having renewed its naming rights partnership with Sauber in a multi-year agreement.

The first two titles in F1 history were delivered by Alfa Romeo, for Giuseppe Farina in 1950 and Juan Manuel Fangio the following season.