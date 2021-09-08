Schumacher expecting imminent 2022 announcement

Another piece in the puzzle that is the 2022 Formula 1 grid should fall into place shortly, according to Mick Schumacher.

Schumacher’s rookie campaign at Haas has been naturally tough given the team has sacrificed this year in favour of focusing on the new 2022 regulations.

He did have a particularly fine outing at Hungary though, not taking a backward step in going wheel-to-wheel with the likes of championship leader Max Verstappen.

Being a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Schumacher’s options outside of the Scuderia centre around affiliated teams Alfa Romeo and Haas.

While seats have been snapped up rapidly of late, Alfa does have a potential vacancy alongside marquee signing Valtteri Bottas – but Schumacher and incumbent team-mate Nikita Mazepin are both tipped to stick with Haas.

Asked recently on the F1: Beyond The Grid podcast when an announcement on his future could be expected, Schumacher was rather forthcoming.

“Hopefully soon,” he said.

“We’re getting to the, let’s say, closing stages of the contract talks and I’m sure that in the near future we’ll be able to give out an answer.”

Pressed on whether those talks would likely lead him to another campaign with Haas? “At the moment, that’s where things are going to”.

The chance to one day progress to Ferrari, the team with which his father Michael famously won five successive world championships, is one that’s crossed Mick’s mind.

“I think it would mean a lot, being able to race in the team where my Dad had so much success in, but also to be a part of such a historic brand and obviously especially in Formula 1,” added the 2020 Formula 2 champion.

“So that would be something, wouldn’t it?”

Schumacher and the F1 field will be in action for a third straight weekend with the Italian Grand Prix held this Friday to Sunday.