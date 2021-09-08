NASCAR star slapped with $50,000 fine

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Kyle Busch has been sanctioned for a wild moment in the playoffs opener last weekend.

Busch came together with Austin Dillon on Lap 125 of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the former being sent into the outside wall at Turn 2.

Busch proceeded to drive his substantially damaged #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry back to the lane to park up.

In the process, however, he “ran over several orange cones at a considerable amount of speed in the vicinity of spectators” according to NASCAR’s official website.

The 36-year-old Nevada native has consequently been fined $50,000 for “a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and violating the NASCAR member conduct guidelines”.

Those indiscretions fall under Sections 12.1.a, 12.5.2.5.a, and 12.8.a of the NASCAR rule book.

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller condemned Busch’s actions.

“It was a situation that could have been bad,” Miller said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Fortunately nobody got hit or anything like that.

“It all worked out, but putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something we take seriously.”

The NASCAR playoffs resume this Saturday (local time) with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.