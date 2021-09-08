Grove recruit needs Superlicence dispensation for Supercars

Matthew Payne will likely need a dispensation to acquire a Motorsport Australia Superlicence if he is to step up to Supercars in 2022.

This week Kelly Grove Racing announced Andre Heimgartner would not return to the Braeside-based team next year.

Shortly after that announcement, the outfit confirmed the signing of Matthew Payne to the newly formed Grove Junior Team.

Speedcafe.com understands Payne is the favourite to replace Heimgartner at Kelly Grove Racing.

However, that presents a challenge for the team as Payne currently does not meet the necessary criteria to acquire a Motorsport Australia Superlicence required to compete in the Repco Supercars Championship.

To qualify for a Motorsport Australia Superlicence applicants must satisfy the following criteria:

Hold a minimum of an FIA International Grade C licence; and

Be a minimum of 17 years of age; and

Accumulate a minimum of 13 points under either the FIA (refer ISC Appendix L) or Motorsport Australia Superlicence points system during the 5 years prior to the application.

Payne has 10 points from his Castrol Toyota Racing Series title win earlier this year and needs three more points to meet the 13-point threshold, pending where he finishes in Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia this year.

The 19-year-old competes in Carrera Cup with Earl Bamber Motorsport, where he currently holds sixth with one win and two third place finishes to his credit, which would give him an additional four points to meet the threshold.

In addition to the above criteria, each application also must satisfy at least one of the following criteria:

i. Be one of the first six of the final classification of the previous year’s Supercars Australia Super2 Series. If one or more driver/s currently holding a Motorsport Australia Superlicence are within the first six of the final classification, eligibility for a Motorsport Australia Superlicence shall extend up to a maximum of the first eight of the final classification of the previous year’s Series;

ii. Have competed in a minimum of three rounds of the Supercars Championship within the last five years;

iii. Have competed in a minimum of six rounds of the Supercars Super2 Series within the last three years;

iv. Hold a minimum of a Gold FIA Driver Categorisation.

An application with supporting documentation for dispensation for items (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above will be jointly considered by of a panel of Motorsport Australia senior management and the Supercars Commission.

As it stands, Payne currently does not meet any of the aforementioned criteria having not contested the Super2 Series previously, nor the Supercars Championship.

Payne holds a provisional Silver FIA Driver Categorisation.

The Grove Junior Team is targeting a dual Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and Dunlop Super2 Series programme for Payne to close out the 2021 season.

In the event that Payne does apply for a Motorsport Australia Superlicence, his case for a dispensation would be assessed by the governing body and the Supercars Commission.

Motorsport Australia Superlicence Points System

Championship or Series 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th >9th Supercars Championship* 13 11 9 6 4 3 2 1 0 0 Supercars Development/Super2 Series 12 10 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 GT Endurance Championship 12 10 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 GT Championship 12 10 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 S5000 Drivers Championship/Gold Star 12 10 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Formula 4 Championship* 12 10 7 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 TCR Series 10 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Porsche Carrera Cup Series 10 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Toyota Racing Series (NZ) 10 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Super3/V8 Touring Cars Series 10 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 ARG Trans Am Series 7 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 Toyota 86 Series 7 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 Porsche Sprint Challenge Series 7 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 GT Trophy Series 7 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 NZ Touring Car Championship 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 State Formula Ford Championship 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 NZ Formula Ford Championship 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 SuperUtes Series 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Production Car Series 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Touring Car Masters Series 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aussie Racing Car Series 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Radical Cup 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sports Racer Series 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sports Sedan Series 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Karting Championship (KZ2, KA1) 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Note: Championships/Series are Australian unless specifically indicated

*Eligible for FIA Superlicence and Motorsport Australia Superlicence points. All other categories are eligible for Motorsport Australia Superlicence points.