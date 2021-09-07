> News > Formula 1

GALLERY: How Dutch F1 fans lapped up Max mania

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 8th September, 2021 - 7:22am

A huge, passionate crowd was a notable takeaway from Zandvoort’s long-awaited return to the Formula 1 calendar last weekend, as Max Verstappen starred in front of his home fans.

SI202109051222_news
SI202109051350_news
SI202109051416_news
SI202109051417_news
SI202109051428_news
SI202109051446_news
F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands
SI202109051483_news
SI202109051500_news
SI202109051560_news
SI202109060110_news
SI202109051402_news
SI202109060111_news
SI202109060103_news

 

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]