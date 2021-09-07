> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Throwback to the Canberra 400

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 7th September, 2021 - 7:33am

With a concept emerging to bring Supercars back to the national capital as soon as 2023, relive moments from the Canberra 400 of old that ran from 2000 to 2002.

Pictures: Mark Horsburgh

00-Lowndes P2 R5-0430
2nd & 3rd dice R5-5232
4-Ambrose-R2-R5-4880
34 Tander R5-5222
35 Bargwanna R5-5220
D52B2983
Ford Drivers R5-4130
Ford Drivers R5-5208
general-atmo-Wusat-R5-3980
General-P2-R5-3176
General-R5-4771
GMC-400-Thur-752
GMC-400-Thur-868
Grid-R1--R5-4289
Start-R1--R5-4299
Tander & Sheene R5-5207
V8-R5-Prime-Minister-0200

