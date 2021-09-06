Historic WAU race-winner going under the hammer

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s last ever Gen2 Supercar, which happens to be Chaz Mostert’s first Holden race-winner, is going under the hammer through Lloyds Auctions.

Chassis WR026’s auction lot includes not only the car itself but also the Walkinshaw Racing V8 engine which will power it when Mostert is partnered by Lee Holdsworth at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The transaction is a pre-sale, meaning the historic ZB Commodore will be delivered at the completion of the 2022 Supercars Championship.

It will be ready to race at that time, in the specification it competes in at the 2021 Bathurst 1000, and in any livery the buyer chooses from this season or the next.

CLICK HERE to view the auction lot

While WAU has come to regularly auction cars in this fashion, the inclusion of the engine makes WR026’s sale a first for the team.

Mostert gave the car its competitive debut in this year’s season-opener at Mount Panorama, and has thus far won twice in it.

His first victory with WAU came in Race 8 at Symmons Plains’ Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint, and was followed by another in Race 12 at Hidden Valley’s Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

“This is a rare and incredible opportunity to own a car that will go down in the Australia motorsport history books,” said team principal Bruce Stewart.

“Not only is it the car in which Chaz Mostert took his first win for our team in, his first ever Supercars win in a Holden, but it’s also the last current generation car we will build.

“It’s also the first time we are including an engine in the sale, which in itself is an incredible item to have the opportunity to own.

“That means when the car is delivered to its new owner, there will be nothing more to do. It will be ready to turn a lap, or ready to display as it raced.

“Chassis 26 has already achieved two wins this year, but there’s plenty of more opportunities to add more success, including the Bathurst 1000 this year when Chaz teams up with Lee Holdsworth, and that engine they use in the Great Race will be the one delivered to the new owner at the end of 2022.

“The team at Lloyds Auctions do an amazing job, this car is part of a fantastic collection they are auctioning, and we can’t wait to see how it goes.”

As well as parking the car as a collectible, there is the opportunity to race WR026 in the Dunlop Super2 Series from 2023.

Mostert sits fourth in the championship having scored seven podiums, including the aforementioned wins, and one pole so far in the car.

At the time of writing, bidding for WR026 stood at $195,000.

CLICK HERE to view the auction lot