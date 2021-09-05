Shahin takes out The Bend Classic Shootout

Yasser Shahin
Yasser Shahin has taken out the Top 10 Shootout at The Bend Classic with a time just shy of the outright lap record.
Shahin drove his Formula Renault 3.5 V8 around The Bend’s West Circuit in a time of 1:10.540s, the fastest of the event.
While an impressive effort considering the single-digit ambient temperatures, 16-degree track temperatures, and wind, it was slightly slower than Josh Kean’s year-old benchmark of 1:10.08s.
Nevertheless, the second-fastest lap ever on the 3.41km layout was almost six seconds faster than any other in the shootout.
“It was pretty hairy coming onto the straight and I had another moment at Turn 3; I was really pushing,” said Shahin.
“It was a great lap, great fun, but just not quite enough so the record will have to wait for another year.
“We’ve got big plans to come back and give it a shake again. This is a great format, we love it and It’s been a sensational weekend.”
Sebastien Amadio finished second by driving a Team BRM-run S5000 to a 1:16.220s while JP Drake ended up third with a 1:17.429s in his Wolf Mistral Sports Car.
Craig Lowndes did not make the Shootout due to a gearbox failure in the Dallara F189 Cosworth he was driving during the morning session, while Sam Shahin’s Benneton B198 reverted to display status after developing a fuel issue on Saturday.
The six category competitions were decided by way of regularity.
Those winners were Phillip Carter in the Vintage class in an MGB; Jim Doig in Open Sports & Racing in his Motorlab ASP; Mark Haig in Classic Sports Sedans in a Datsun 510; Tim Cook in Classic Open Wheel and F1; Peter Gazzard in Classic Production in a GR Yaris; and Dan Day in Modern Sports in a Subaru.
The Bend Classic will return in 2022 on an as yet unannounced date.
Shootout results
- Yasser Shahin (Formula Renault 3.5V8) 1m10.540s
- Sebastien Amadio (Rogers AF01/V8 S5000) 1m16.220s
- JP Drake (Wolf F1 Mistral) 1m17.429s
- Chris Slusarsrki (Formula Toyota FT-50) 1m18.785s
- Tim Cook (Wolf Thunder) 1m19.087s
- Mark Rosser (Audi R8 LMS) 1m19.121s
- Dan Day (Subaru Impreza STi) 1m19.601s
- Mark Rundle (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8) 1m21.730s
- Ben Cheney (West WX10) 1m2.469s
- Matt Roseler (Formula Toyota FT-50) 1m23.985s
Class winners
Vintage – Philip Carter
Open Sports & Racing – Jim Doig
Historic Sports Sedans – Mark Haig
Classic Open Wheel & F1 – Tim Cook
Classic Production – Peter Gazzard
Modern Sports – Dan Day
