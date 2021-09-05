Shahin takes out The Bend Classic Shootout

Yasser Shahin has taken out the Top 10 Shootout at The Bend Classic with a time just shy of the outright lap record.

Shahin drove his Formula Renault 3.5 V8 around The Bend’s West Circuit in a time of 1:10.540s, the fastest of the event.

While an impressive effort considering the single-digit ambient temperatures, 16-degree track temperatures, and wind, it was slightly slower than Josh Kean’s year-old benchmark of 1:10.08s.

Nevertheless, the second-fastest lap ever on the 3.41km layout was almost six seconds faster than any other in the shootout.

“It was pretty hairy coming onto the straight and I had another moment at Turn 3; I was really pushing,” said Shahin.

“It was a great lap, great fun, but just not quite enough so the record will have to wait for another year.

“We’ve got big plans to come back and give it a shake again. This is a great format, we love it and It’s been a sensational weekend.”

Sebastien Amadio finished second by driving a Team BRM-run S5000 to a 1:16.220s while JP Drake ended up third with a 1:17.429s in his Wolf Mistral Sports Car.

Craig Lowndes did not make the Shootout due to a gearbox failure in the Dallara F189 Cosworth he was driving during the morning session, while Sam Shahin’s Benneton B198 reverted to display status after developing a fuel issue on Saturday.

The six category competitions were decided by way of regularity.

Those winners were Phillip Carter in the Vintage class in an MGB; Jim Doig in Open Sports & Racing in his Motorlab ASP; Mark Haig in Classic Sports Sedans in a Datsun 510; Tim Cook in Classic Open Wheel and F1; Peter Gazzard in Classic Production in a GR Yaris; and Dan Day in Modern Sports in a Subaru.

The Bend Classic will return in 2022 on an as yet unannounced date.

Shootout results

Yasser Shahin (Formula Renault 3.5V8) 1m10.540s Sebastien Amadio (Rogers AF01/V8 S5000) 1m16.220s JP Drake (Wolf F1 Mistral) 1m17.429s Chris Slusarsrki (Formula Toyota FT-50) 1m18.785s Tim Cook (Wolf Thunder) 1m19.087s Mark Rosser (Audi R8 LMS) 1m19.121s Dan Day (Subaru Impreza STi) 1m19.601s Mark Rundle (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8) 1m21.730s Ben Cheney (West WX10) 1m2.469s Matt Roseler (Formula Toyota FT-50) 1m23.985s

Class winners

Vintage – Philip Carter

Open Sports & Racing – Jim Doig

Historic Sports Sedans – Mark Haig

Classic Open Wheel & F1 – Tim Cook

Classic Production – Peter Gazzard

Modern Sports – Dan Day