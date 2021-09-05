Peroni leaves Indy Lights for European return

Tasmanian Alex Peroni has left the Indy Lights series for a return to racing in Europe in 2022.

The 21-year-old had switched to the United States this year after competing in the FIA Formula 3 Championship and, prior to that, Formula Renault Eurocup.

Driving with the Carlin team, Peroni is seventh in the Indy Lights championship standings but will not contest the final three events of the 2021 campaign.

In explaining the decision, he spoke of unspecified “exciting opportunities” in Europe next year.

“I’m looking forward to some exciting opportunities that 2022 has in store for me and a return to racing where I can mix it with the front runners,” said Peroni.

“This year hasn’t lived up to our expectations in racing performance, however I’ve really enjoyed visiting the US for the first time and living here for the past seven months.

“I’d like to thank all of the incredibly friendly and welcoming people in the US that I met on my journey. The warm welcomes I received at race events in particular were fantastic.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my incredible sponsors and supporters, particularly Blundstone, Richardson Devine Marine and the wonderful state of Tasmania and its great people who have done so much to help me get to where I am. I look forward to your support moving forward.

“I wish Carlin the best for their future in Indy Lights and I thank them for the opportunity provided to me this year.

“I’m also grateful to everyone involved in the ‘Road to Indy’ organisation who did so much to help me make the leap to US racing.”

Peroni has scored one top three finish so far in Indy Lights, in Race 2 at the Indianapolis Grand Prix event in May, and claimed three podiums in last year’s FIA F3 Championship.