F1 race control reminds teams about pit lane safety

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has warned teams about pit lane safety should there be a Safety Car during the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.

The Zandvoort pit lane is the tightest of the season, with two metres less between pit boxes than at Monaco.

Looking to cover off the prospect of cars stacking and blocking the fast lane should there be a mid-race Safety Car, Masi has issued a note to teams.

“This instruction is issued for the safe and orderly conduct of the Event and in accordance with Article 12.2.1.i of the FIA International Sporting Code,” Masi’s note stated.

“The positioning of a Car in the Pit Lane during the race, which impedes another car in the fast lane or prevents another car from stopping in or leaving its allocated Pit Stop position may be considered an infringement of the principles of fairness in a Competition along with unsportsmanlike behaviour by a Competitor and/or Driver.

“Such actions will be deemed a Breach of Regulations under Article 12.2.1.l of the FIA International Sporting Code.”

The probability of a Safety Car during the Dutch Grand Prix is high, with every F1 session of the weekend having been interrupted by red flags.

The Dutch Grand Prix gets underway at 23:00 AEST.