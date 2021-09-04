> Features > Live Streams

LIVE STREAM: The Bend Classic

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 4th September, 2021 - 2:17pm

Watch as a variety of historic machinery is put on show at The Bend Classic, including Craig Lowndes in a 1989 Dallara F189 Cosworth Formula 1 car.

